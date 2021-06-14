Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 1,495 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.48. 2,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,768. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

