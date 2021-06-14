Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 3,070 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.20. 3,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

