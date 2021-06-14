Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 1.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,171 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,173,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 710,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 164,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,711,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,785. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

