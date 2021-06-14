Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $33.72. 19,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.