Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 512 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 945,668 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,041,000 after acquiring an additional 54,391 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.27. 359,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,770,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.63. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

