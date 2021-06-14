Tiger Pacific Capital LP Sells 63,824 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,824 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 5.0% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.96. 259,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,616,352. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

