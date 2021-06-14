Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Maxim Group

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMTNF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.75.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $88.89 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

