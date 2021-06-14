Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 144,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 29,186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,698.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 77,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.2% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.69 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

