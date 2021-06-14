Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

CONE opened at $79.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

