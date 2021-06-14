Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

