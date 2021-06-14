Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,218 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 11.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 20.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $3,618,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 13.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $42.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

