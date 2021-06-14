Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,152 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after buying an additional 63,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH stock opened at $248.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.26.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.