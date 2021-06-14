Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,011 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PG&E by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,537,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in PG&E by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,672,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,217 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. Tobam increased its stake in PG&E by 37.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 3,213,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,627,000 after acquiring an additional 881,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in PG&E by 14.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $10.50 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

