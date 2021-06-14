Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.38. 44,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,691. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

