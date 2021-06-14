Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s current price.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.33.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.77. 964,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,894. The stock has a market cap of C$9.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.44.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at C$207,832,592.79. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.