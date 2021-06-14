Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Down 50.1% in May

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 616,900 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the May 13th total of 1,236,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 474.5 days.

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 21st. Panmure Gordon lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

