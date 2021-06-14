Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.22.

TSE:TCL.A opened at C$25.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$13.08 and a twelve month high of C$26.37.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

