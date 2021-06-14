Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 4.7%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 63,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,947,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,211,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Transocean by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 3,763,847 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

