TravelNote (TVNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $20,364.53

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $20,364.53 and $57.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00170009 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00186295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.01068109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.91 or 0.99842435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

