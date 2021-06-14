Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. Trex posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $100.07. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,123. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

