Trias (old) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRY)

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Trias (old) has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Trias (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias (old) has a total market capitalization of $16.86 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00800819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.90 or 0.07913536 BTC.

Trias (old) Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

