TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $46.05 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

