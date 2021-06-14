TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $953,578.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,621 shares of company stock worth $5,574,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,169,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.