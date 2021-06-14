Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the May 13th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

TRRSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $131.05 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.93.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

