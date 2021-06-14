Tritax EuroBox EUR (LON:BOXE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR (LON:BOXE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 132 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Tritax EuroBox EUR stock remained flat at $GBX 1.29 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.26. Tritax EuroBox EUR has a 12 month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

