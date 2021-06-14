Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.94

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 3736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Triumph Group by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 2,050,002 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $19,893,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after acquiring an additional 580,134 shares in the last quarter.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.