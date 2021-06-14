Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Stock analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTLY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.00.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 28.73 on Monday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 19.99 and a twelve month high of 28.73.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

