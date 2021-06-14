Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Up 81.2% in May

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the May 13th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.97.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.