Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $352.40

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 352.40 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 346.37 ($4.53), with a volume of 769227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.32).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRST shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

