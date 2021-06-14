Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Purchases £29,500 in Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Mitch Ingram acquired 50,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £29,500 ($38,541.94).

TLW opened at GBX 59.68 ($0.78) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The company has a market cap of £851.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLW shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

