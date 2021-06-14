TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $642,796.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 103,614,870,566 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

