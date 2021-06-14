UBS Group AG Acquires 66,906 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 106.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $29,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $140,078,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $86,997,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.67.

SBNY opened at $248.33 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $260.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.32. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

