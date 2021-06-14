UBS Group AG Buys 50,587 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 115.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Burlington Stores worth $28,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $313.31 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

