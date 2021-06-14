UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,460,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,038 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $24,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth about $278,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE:NS opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.