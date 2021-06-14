UBS Group AG Purchases 16,389 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $27,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $69,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

FNF opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 577,066 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,899. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.