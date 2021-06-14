UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,404 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $24,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $21,009,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $140.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

