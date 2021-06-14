Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) & QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Head to Head Survey

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuantumScape and Ultralife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuantumScape presently has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 98.03%. Ultralife has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.59%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Ultralife.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuantumScape and Ultralife’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.10 billion ($0.39) -71.54 Ultralife $107.71 million 1.32 $5.23 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A Ultralife 4.49% 5.34% 4.50%

Summary

Ultralife beats QuantumScape on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

