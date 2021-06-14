UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 60.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock valued at $627,999 over the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $94.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.