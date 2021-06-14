Unistake (UNISTAKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $151,448.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $151,448.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00168291 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00185010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.20 or 0.01053429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,879.01 or 1.00213922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,728,748 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.