United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the May 13th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 753.0 days.

UDIRF stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.78. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Several research firms have commented on UDIRF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Internet from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

