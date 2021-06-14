United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the May 13th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 753.0 days.

UDIRF stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.78. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

Several research firms have commented on UDIRF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Internet from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.