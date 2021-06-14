United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Brokerages expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce $6.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.91 billion and the lowest is $6.83 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.01 billion to $27.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.79 billion to $28.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

UNFI traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $35.41. 1,073,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,977. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

