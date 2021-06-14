United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) Insider Purchases A$18,150.28 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) insider Alan Winduss acquired 24,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$18,150.28 ($12,964.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.02.

About United Overseas Australia

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

