Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stake Decreased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Upland Software accounts for 3.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Upland Software worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Upland Software by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Upland Software stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

