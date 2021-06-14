Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 21,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,010,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,146.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,893.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,646 shares of company stock valued at $482,918. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

