Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Short Interest Down 67.6% in May

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,902,000 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the May 13th total of 5,878,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS URPTF opened at $4.87 on Monday. Uranium Participation has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.50.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

