Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,207,000 after acquiring an additional 277,516 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,885,000 after buying an additional 112,457 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Axos Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,739,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $48.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

