Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 715,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 246,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.94.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

