Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $541.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.41 and a 12 month high of $541.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.80. The company has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

