Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 453 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 65.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 11.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 15.2% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $151.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

