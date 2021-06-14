VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,031,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,331,000 after acquiring an additional 678,560 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.52 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

